Brady’s 21 lead Missouri State past Missouri Southern State 90-61

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Vincent Brady II’s 21 points helped Missouri State defeat Missouri Southern State 90-61 on Monday night.

Brady had six rebounds and three steals for the Bears (1-1). Dez White shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to add 16 points. Zaxton King went 5 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding four steals.

Tyrique Brooks finished with 21 points for the Lions. Tyrone Wright added 12 points and six rebounds for Missouri Southern State. Sam Thompson had six points.

Missouri State took the lead with 14:11 remaining in the first half and never looked back. White led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 43-29 at the break. Brady scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Missouri State went on to secure a victory, outscoring Missouri Southern State by 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

