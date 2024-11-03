Bradley starts season at home against Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bradley Braves Peoria, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -18; over/under is…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bradley Braves

Peoria, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -18; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley opens the season at home against Southeast Missouri State.

Bradley finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 23-12 overall. The Braves averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 29.4 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

Southeast Missouri State finished 9-22 overall last season while going 1-14 on the road. The Redhawks averaged 12.4 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.