Bradley plays Northern Illinois following Deen’s 22-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at Bradley Braves (2-1)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces Northern Illinois after Duke Deen scored 22 points in Bradley’s 85-72 victory against the UTSA Roadrunners.

Bradley finished 23-12 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Braves averaged 7.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

Northern Illinois went 5-11 on the road and 11-20 overall last season. The Huskies averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 33.2 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

