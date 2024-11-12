Bradley leads San Diego against Portland State after 28-point performance

Portland State Vikings (1-1) at San Diego Toreros (2-1) San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -1.5;…

Portland State Vikings (1-1) at San Diego Toreros (2-1)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays Portland State after Kjay Bradley Jr. scored 28 points in San Diego’s 74-60 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

San Diego went 12-6 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The Toreros shot 42.9% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Portland State went 5-11 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Vikings averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 5.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

