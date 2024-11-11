Bradley hosts UTSA following Spears’ 27-point outing

UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at Bradley Braves (1-1) Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Bradley after Amir…

UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at Bradley Braves (1-1)

Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Bradley after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 27 points in UTSA’s 103-77 victory against the Trinity (TX) Tigers.

Bradley went 23-12 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Braves averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 36.6% from deep last season.

UTSA went 4-14 in AAC play and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 5.0 steals, 4.2 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

