Bradley defeats Southeast Missouri State 88-60

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Christian Davis and Jaquan Johnson each scored 15 points as Bradley beat Southeast Missouri State 88-60…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Christian Davis and Jaquan Johnson each scored 15 points as Bradley beat Southeast Missouri State 88-60 on Monday night in a season opener.

Almar Atlason went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points for the Braves.

BJ Ward led the way for the Redhawks with 17 points and three steals. Southeast Missouri State also got 11 points from Damarion Walkup.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.