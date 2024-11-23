Bradley Braves square off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-1) vs. Bradley Braves (5-1) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-1) vs. Bradley Braves (5-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee and Bradley square off in Conway, South Carolina.

The Braves are 5-1 in non-conference play. Bradley is 5-1 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Raiders are 5-1 in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

Bradley averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Bradley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Hannah is shooting 75.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Braves.

Jestin Porter is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Blue Raiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

