Bradley Braves open season at home against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bradley Braves
Peoria, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -19.5; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Southeast Missouri State for the season opener.
Bradley finished 23-12 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Braves averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point distance last season.
Southeast Missouri State went 1-14 on the road and 9-22 overall last season. The Redhawks averaged 67.0 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 9.5 on fast breaks.
