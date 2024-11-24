Bradley Braves and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders play in Conway, South Carolina

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-1) vs. Bradley Braves (5-1) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-1) vs. Bradley Braves (5-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays Middle Tennessee at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

The Braves are 5-1 in non-conference play. Bradley ranks seventh in the MVC with 15.5 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 4.8.

The Blue Raiders have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Middle Tennessee ranks ninth in the CUSA shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Bradley averages 80.3 points, 9.1 more per game than the 71.2 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Bradley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Hannah is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Braves.

Jestin Porter is averaging 18.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Blue Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.