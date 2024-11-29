Bradley and VMI host George Washington

VMI Keydets (4-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (6-1) Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -19; over/under is…

VMI Keydets (4-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (6-1)

Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -19; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on George Washington after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 22 points in VMI’s 70-67 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Revolutionaries are 4-0 on their home court. George Washington is sixth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Keydets are 1-3 on the road. VMI is ninth in the SoCon with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Augustinas Kiudulas averaging 6.4.

George Washington’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game VMI gives up. VMI averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game George Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Buchanan Jr. is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Revolutionaries.

TJ Johnson is averaging 15.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Keydets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

