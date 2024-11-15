Bowling Green visits Michigan State for non-conference showdown

Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) at Michigan State Spartans (2-1) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State…

Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) at Michigan State Spartans (2-1)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State and Bowling Green meet in non-conference action.

Michigan State went 20-15 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Spartans averaged 7.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

Bowling Green finished 20-14 overall with a 5-7 record on the road a season ago. The Falcons averaged 73.6 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 29.6% from 3-point distance last season.

