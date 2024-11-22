Bowling Green visits Johnson and Bellarmine

Bowling Green Falcons (2-3) at Bellarmine Knights (0-5) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces Bowling Green…

Bowling Green Falcons (2-3) at Bellarmine Knights (0-5)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces Bowling Green after Ben Johnson scored 29 points in Bellarmine’s 100-68 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Knights have gone 0-2 at home. Bellarmine is 0-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Falcons are 0-2 in road games. Bowling Green is sixth in the MAC giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Bellarmine’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Bellarmine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is scoring 18.3 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Knights.

Marcus Johnson is averaging 19.8 points for the Falcons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

