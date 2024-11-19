Bowling Green hosts Niagara after Adelodun’s 20-point outing

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-2) at Bowling Green Falcons (1-3) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-2) at Bowling Green Falcons (1-3)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays Bowling Green after Olumide Adelodun scored 20 points in Niagara’s 84-78 overtime loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

Bowling Green finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 20-14 overall. The Falcons averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 2.6 bench points last season.

Niagara went 16-16 overall with a 10-6 record on the road last season. The Purple Eagles averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 35.6 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.