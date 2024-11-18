Bowling Green hosts Niagara after Adelodun’s 20-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-2) at Bowling Green Falcons (1-3) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-2) at Bowling Green Falcons (1-3)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits Bowling Green after Olumide Adelodun scored 20 points in Niagara’s 84-78 overtime loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

Bowling Green finished 20-14 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Falcons averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 2.6 bench points last season.

Niagara finished 16-16 overall last season while going 10-6 on the road. The Purple Eagles averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

