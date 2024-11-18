Bowling Green hosts Niagara after Adelodun’s 20-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-2) at Bowling Green Falcons (1-3)
Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits Bowling Green after Olumide Adelodun scored 20 points in Niagara’s 84-78 overtime loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.
Bowling Green finished 20-14 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Falcons averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 2.6 bench points last season.
Niagara finished 16-16 overall last season while going 10-6 on the road. The Purple Eagles averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.