Bowling Green Falcons play the Weber State Wildcats

Weber State Wildcats (2-4) vs. Bowling Green Falcons (2-4)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State and Bowling Green meet at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

The Falcons are 2-4 in non-conference play. Bowling Green averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 2-4 in non-conference play. Weber State ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

Bowling Green averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 78.7 points per game, 4.5 more than the 74.2 Bowling Green gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 18 points.

Blaise Threatt is averaging 17.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats.

