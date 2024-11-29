Bowling Green Falcons face the Stetson Hatters

Stetson Hatters (3-2) vs. Bowling Green Falcons (2-4) Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 1:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson and Bowling…

Stetson Hatters (3-2) vs. Bowling Green Falcons (2-4)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 1:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson and Bowling Green square off in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Falcons have a 2-4 record in non-conference games. Bowling Green ranks eighth in the MAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Amy Velasco averaging 3.7.

The Hatters have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Quentarra Mitchell averaging 1.6.

Bowling Green makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (35.2%). Stetson averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Bowling Green allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Velasco is scoring 20.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Falcons.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 19.4 points for the Hatters.

