Boston’s 18 lead Holy Cross over Brown 73-65

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tyler Boston scored 18 points as Holy Cross beat Brown 73-65 on Saturday night.

Boston shot 5 of 8 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Crusaders (2-2). Joe Nugent scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Max Green had 15 points and shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Kino Lilly Jr. led the Bears (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Brown also got 15 points, nine rebounds and five blocks from Landon Lewis. Aaron Cooley also recorded seven points and 11 rebounds.

