Boston University wins 75-71 over UMBC

BALTIMORE (AP) — Miles Brewster had 18 points in Boston University’s 75-71 victory over UMBC on Saturday. Brewster also had…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Miles Brewster had 18 points in Boston University’s 75-71 victory over UMBC on Saturday.

Brewster also had six rebounds for the Terriers (2-4). Matai Baptiste added 13 points while shooting 4 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc while they also had nine rebounds. Michael McNair went 3 of 6 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Josh Odunowo led the Retrievers (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and six rebounds. UMBC also got 18 points from Bryce Johnson. Marlon Short had 10 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.