Boston University visits No. 22 UCLA after Bilodeau’s 23-point outing

Boston University Terriers (0-3) at UCLA Bruins (1-1)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -23.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 UCLA takes on Boston University after Tyler Bilodeau scored 23 points in UCLA’s 72-64 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

UCLA went 9-7 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Bruins averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 14.3 bench points last season.

Boston University finished 11-9 in Patriot League play and 7-10 on the road last season. The Terriers gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

