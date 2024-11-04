Boston University tips off season at home against Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies at Boston University Terriers Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -2.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM…

Northeastern Huskies at Boston University Terriers

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University opens the season at home against Northeastern.

Boston University finished 16-17 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Terriers averaged 6.5 steals, 3.1 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Northeastern went 12-20 overall with a 4-13 record on the road a season ago. The Huskies averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 11.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

