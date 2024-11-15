Boston University Terriers take on the Dartmouth Big Green on 3-game losing streak

Dartmouth Big Green (2-1) at Boston University Terriers (0-3) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University will try…

Dartmouth Big Green (2-1) at Boston University Terriers (0-3)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University will try to end its three-game slide when the Terriers take on Dartmouth.

Boston University finished 16-17 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Terriers allowed opponents to score 66.6 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Dartmouth went 0-14 on the road and 6-21 overall last season. The Big Green averaged 4.4 steals, 3.5 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

