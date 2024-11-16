Boston University takes on Dartmouth, aims to stop 3-game skid

Dartmouth Big Green (2-1) at Boston University Terriers (0-3) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under…

Dartmouth Big Green (2-1) at Boston University Terriers (0-3)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University enters the matchup against Dartmouth after losing three games in a row.

Boston University went 16-17 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Terriers gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

Dartmouth finished 0-14 on the road and 6-21 overall a season ago. The Big Green averaged 61.9 points per game last season, 10.8 from the free-throw line and 21.3 from 3-point range.

