Boston University hosts Wagner after Alexander’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 18, 2024, 3:41 AM

Wagner Seahawks (1-3) at Boston University Terriers (1-3)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Wagner after Kyrone Alexander scored 21 points in Boston University’s 78-50 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

Boston University finished 16-17 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Terriers allowed opponents to score 66.6 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Wagner finished 17-16 overall last season while going 9-10 on the road. The Seahawks averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 10.6 on free throws and 21.6 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

