Boston University hosts Wagner after Alexander’s 21-point game

Wagner Seahawks (1-3) at Boston University Terriers (1-3) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Wagner after…

Wagner Seahawks (1-3) at Boston University Terriers (1-3)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Wagner after Kyrone Alexander scored 21 points in Boston University’s 78-50 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

Boston University finished 16-17 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Terriers allowed opponents to score 66.6 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Wagner finished 17-16 overall last season while going 9-10 on the road. The Seahawks averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 10.6 on free throws and 21.6 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.