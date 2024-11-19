Boston University hosts Wagner after Alexander’s 21-point game

Wagner Seahawks (1-3) at Boston University Terriers (1-3) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under is…

Wagner Seahawks (1-3) at Boston University Terriers (1-3)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under is 123

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Wagner after Kyrone Alexander scored 21 points in Boston University’s 78-50 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

Boston University finished 9-7 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Terriers averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 28.4 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.

Wagner finished 9-10 on the road and 17-16 overall last season. The Seahawks averaged 5.9 steals, 2.3 blocks and 8.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

