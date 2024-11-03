Boston University hosts Northeastern to tip off season

Northeastern Huskies at Boston University Terriers Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Northeastern for the season…

Northeastern Huskies at Boston University Terriers

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Northeastern for the season opener.

Boston University went 16-17 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Terriers averaged 66.5 points per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Northeastern finished 7-12 in CAA action and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Huskies averaged 69.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

