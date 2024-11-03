Boston University hosts Northeastern to tip off season

Northeastern Huskies at Boston University Terriers
Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Northeastern for the season opener.
Boston University went 16-17 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Terriers averaged 66.5 points per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.
Northeastern finished 7-12 in CAA action and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Huskies averaged 69.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.3 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
