Boston College takes on Old Dominion in George Town, Cayman Islands

Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) vs. Boston College Eagles (3-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College will play Old Dominion at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Boston College went 20-16 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 71.9 points per game and shoot 43.9% from the field last season.

The Monarchs are 2-3 in non-conference play. Old Dominion is seventh in the Sun Belt with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Durugordon averaging 4.4.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

