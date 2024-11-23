Boston College plays Old Dominion in George Town, Cayman Islands

Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) vs. Boston College Eagles (3-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) vs. Boston College Eagles (3-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College will take on Old Dominion at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Boston College went 20-16 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Eagles shot 45.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Monarchs have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Old Dominion is 1-1 in one-possession games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.