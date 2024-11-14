Boston College hosts Temple after Stanford’s 23-point game

Temple Owls (3-0) at Boston College Eagles (1-1) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces Boston College after…

Temple Owls (3-0) at Boston College Eagles (1-1)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces Boston College after Zion Stanford scored 23 points in Temple’s 69-61 victory over the Drexel Dragons.

Boston College finished 10-6 at home a season ago while going 20-16 overall. The Eagles averaged 5.9 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.

Temple went 16-20 overall a season ago while going 5-7 on the road. The Owls averaged 7.4 steals, 2.9 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.