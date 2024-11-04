Boston College hosts Citadel to start season

Citadel Bulldogs at Boston College Eagles Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -16.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM…

Citadel Bulldogs at Boston College Eagles

Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -16.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Citadel in the season opener.

Boston College finished 10-6 at home a season ago while going 20-16 overall. The Eagles gave up 71.9 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

Citadel finished 2-13 on the road and 11-21 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

