Boston College hosts Citadel for season opener

Citadel Bulldogs at Boston College Eagles

Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -16.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College starts the season at home against Citadel.

Boston College finished 20-16 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Eagles averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 15.2 bench points last season.

Citadel finished 11-21 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 70.6 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

