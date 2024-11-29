Boston College faces Dartmouth, aims for 7th straight home win

Dartmouth Big Green (2-3) at Boston College Eagles (6-1) Boston; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -17; over/under…

Dartmouth Big Green (2-3) at Boston College Eagles (6-1)

Boston; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -17; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Eagles play Dartmouth.

The Eagles are 3-0 on their home court. Boston College is eighth in the ACC in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Donald Hand Jr. leads the Eagles with 8.3 boards.

The Big Green are 0-2 on the road. Dartmouth is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Boston College is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth scores 13.7 more points per game (79.0) than Boston College allows to opponents (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hand averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Cade Haskins is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Big Green.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

