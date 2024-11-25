Boston College Eagles and the Missouri State Bears meet in George Town, Cayman Islands

Missouri State Bears (4-1) vs. Boston College Eagles (4-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri State Bears (4-1) vs. Boston College Eagles (4-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College faces Missouri State at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Eagles have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Boston College is the ACC leader with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Roger McFarlane averaging 2.4.

The Bears are 4-1 in non-conference play. Missouri State ranks sixth in the MVC scoring 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Hampton averaging 6.4.

Boston College averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.6 points and 9.6 rebounds.

Dez White averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.