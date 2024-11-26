Boston College Eagles and the Boise State Broncos play in George Town, Cayman Islands

Boise State Broncos (5-1) vs. Boston College Eagles (5-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Boise State Broncos (5-1) vs. Boston College Eagles (5-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State and Boston College meet at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Eagles have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Boston College has a 4-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Broncos have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Boise State has a 4-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Boston College averages 72.7 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 69.0 Boise State allows. Boise State averages 19.0 more points per game (85.0) than Boston College allows (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 38.5% and averaging 16.8 points for the Eagles.

Andrew Meadow averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.