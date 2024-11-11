Boopie Miller scores 21, B.J. Edwards adds 17 and SMU defeats UNC-Greensboro 81-68

DALLAS (AP) — Boopie Miller scored 21 points with seven assists, B. J. Edwards had 17 points, and SMU defeated…

DALLAS (AP) — Boopie Miller scored 21 points with seven assists, B. J. Edwards had 17 points, and SMU defeated UNC-Greensboro 81-68 on Monday night.

Miller scored 13 points in the second half and the Mustangs (3-0) pushed a six-point halftime lead to 14 points halfway through the period. After an unusual stretch of nearly five minutes in which all 14 points were scored at the free-throw line, Malik Henry threw down a dunk that got Greensboro within 65-54.

Ronald Polite III added a layup for the Spartans before Samet Yigitoglu’s dunk and free throw started an 11-3 run capped by an Edwards 3-pointer to put the Mustangs up 78-59 near the three-minute mark.

Kenyon Giles scored 21 points, Henry 14 and Polite 12 for Greensboro (1-1). Miles Jones did not score or even attempt a shot but grabbed 10 rebounds in 22 minutes of play.

A 3-pointer by Akrum Ahemed gave the Spartans a 24-23 lead with about 7 minutes left in the first half. B. J. Edwards then hit a 3 to put SMU up 26-24 and the Mustangs went on to lead 41-35 at halftime.

