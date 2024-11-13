Bonds’ game-winner leads Central Michigan past George Mason 70-69 in wild finish

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Anthony Pritchard led Central Michigan with 21 points and Damarion Bonds made a game-winning 3-pointer in…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Anthony Pritchard led Central Michigan with 21 points and Damarion Bonds made a game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds as the Chippewas knocked off George Mason 70-69 on Wednesday night.

George Mason guard Jared Billups struggled to find an open teammate on an inbounds play with 14.7 seconds left and he ended up throwing it off a defender and Bonds gathered the loose ball in the backcourt.

Bonds passed it to Kyler Vanderjagt, who drove into the lane before his shot was blocked. Bonds grabbed the ball again and got his defender in the air on a pump fake before making a long 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left.

George Mason’s half-court heave did not hit the rim as time expired.

Bonds and Jakobi Heady scored 10 points apiece for the Chippewas (2-2).

The Patriots (2-2) were led by Darius Maddox, who posted 15 points. Billups added 13 points and nine rebounds for George Mason. K.D. Johnson also recorded 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

