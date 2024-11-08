Bolden leads UL Monroe against Tulane after 25-point showing

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0) New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave…

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0)

New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -9.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe plays Tulane after Jalen Bolden scored 25 points in UL Monroe’s 95-60 loss to the LSU Tigers.

Tulane finished 14-17 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Green Wave averaged 81.9 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.6% from behind the arc last season.

UL Monroe went 3-12 on the road and 11-19 overall a season ago. The Warhawks averaged 7.3 steals, 2.2 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.