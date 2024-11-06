Boise State takes on Oakland in non-conference matchup

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Boise State Broncos Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Boise State for…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Boise State Broncos

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Boise State for a non-conference matchup.

Boise State finished 22-11 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Broncos averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 15.3 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.

Oakland went 24-12 overall a season ago while going 9-7 on the road. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 76.4 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.