Boise State faces Hampton in George Town, Cayman Islands

Hampton Pirates (2-3) vs. Boise State Broncos (3-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State…

Hampton Pirates (2-3) vs. Boise State Broncos (3-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State will square off against Hampton at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Boise State went 22-11 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Broncos averaged 75.1 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 34.0% from behind the arc last season.

The Pirates are 2-3 in non-conference play. Hampton is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.