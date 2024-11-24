Boise State Broncos square off against the Hampton Pirates

Hampton Pirates (2-3) vs. Boise State Broncos (3-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos…

Hampton Pirates (2-3) vs. Boise State Broncos (3-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -22.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on Hampton in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Boise State went 22-11 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Broncos averaged 75.1 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point distance last season.

The Pirates have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Hampton scores 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.