Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky against Clemson after 20-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) at Clemson Tigers (2-0) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -20.5;…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) at Clemson Tigers (2-0)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -20.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays Clemson after Devontae Blanton scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 82-78 victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

Clemson went 24-12 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Tigers gave up 71.2 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

Eastern Kentucky finished 17-14 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Colonels averaged 14.6 assists per game on 29.6 made field goals last season.

