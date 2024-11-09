Binghamton visits Miami (FL) after Kidd’s 24-point showing

Binghamton Bearcats (1-1) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces Binghamton…

Binghamton Bearcats (1-1) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces Binghamton after Lynn Kidd scored 24 points in Miami (FL)’s 113-72 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Miami (FL) finished 11-6 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Hurricanes averaged 7.2 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Binghamton went 15-15 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Bearcats averaged 9.0 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.

