Binghamton visits Cent. Conn. St., aims to break road slide

Binghamton Bearcats (2-4) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-3)

New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton travels to Cent. Conn. St. looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Blue Devils have gone 1-0 at home. Cent. Conn. St. is sixth in the NEC with 13.2 assists per game led by Jordan Jones averaging 4.3.

The Bearcats are 0-3 in road games. Binghamton is seventh in the America East scoring 68.7 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Cent. Conn. St. makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Binghamton has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of Cent. Conn. St. have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 41.3% and averaging 13.5 points for the Blue Devils.

Ben Callahan-Gold averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.