Binghamton plays LIU

Long Island Sharks (3-5) vs. Binghamton Bearcats (2-6)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -1; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton squares off against LIU at Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania.

The Bearcats have a 2-6 record in non-conference games. Binghamton is eighth in the America East with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Walsh averaging 1.8.

The Sharks have a 3-5 record against non-conference oppponents. LIU averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Binghamton scores 66.3 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 74.3 LIU allows. LIU averages 71.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 72.5 Binghamton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tymu Chenery is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bearcats.

Malachi Davis is shooting 42.1% and averaging 18.8 points for the Sharks.

