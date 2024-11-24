Binghamton plays Cent. Conn. St. on 3-game road slide

Binghamton Bearcats (2-4) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-3) New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Binghamton Bearcats (2-4) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-3)

New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton will look to break its three-game road skid when the Bearcats face Cent. Conn. St..

The Blue Devils are 1-0 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is fourth in the NEC scoring 72.2 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Bearcats are 0-3 on the road. Binghamton is sixth in the America East scoring 68.7 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Cent. Conn. St. have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Smith Jr. is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 10.4 points.

Ben Callahan-Gold averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.