Binghamton hosts Longwood following McClurg’s 25-point game

Longwood Lancers (4-0) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-3)

Binghamton, New York; Tuesday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on Binghamton after K.J. McClurg scored 25 points in Longwood’s 64-62 victory against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Bearcats have gone 2-0 in home games. Binghamton is fifth in the America East with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Walsh averaging 2.0.

Longwood went 5-10 on the road and 21-14 overall last season. The Lancers averaged 74.7 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.1% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

