Bilodeau leads No. 22 UCLA against Boston University after 23-point showing

The Associated Press

November 10, 2024, 3:21 AM

Boston University Terriers (0-3) at UCLA Bruins (1-1)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 UCLA hosts Boston University after Tyler Bilodeau scored 23 points in UCLA’s 72-64 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

UCLA finished 9-7 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Bruins averaged 5.8 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Boston University finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 7-10 on the road. The Terriers gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

