Bilodeau leads No. 22 UCLA against Boston University after 23-point showing

Boston University Terriers (0-3) at UCLA Bruins (1-1)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 UCLA hosts Boston University after Tyler Bilodeau scored 23 points in UCLA’s 72-64 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

UCLA finished 9-7 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Bruins averaged 5.8 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Boston University finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 7-10 on the road. The Terriers gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

