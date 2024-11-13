Billingsley leads Eastern Michigan against IUPUI after 32-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at IUPUI Jaguars (1-1) Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits IUPUI after…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at IUPUI Jaguars (1-1)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits IUPUI after Jalin Billingsley scored 32 points in Eastern Michigan’s 83-58 victory over the Siena Heights Saints.

IUPUI finished 4-10 at home a season ago while going 6-26 overall. The Jaguars shot 43.8% from the field and 24.8% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Michigan went 13-18 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 72.6 points per game and shot 45.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.