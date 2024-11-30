Bettiol’s 19 lead Abilene Christian past Omaha 71-55

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol’s 19 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Omaha 71-55 on Saturday night. Bettiol also added…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol’s 19 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Omaha 71-55 on Saturday night.

Bettiol also added six rebounds for the Wildcats (5-3). Quion Williams added 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Bradyn Hubbard had nine points and went 3 of 7 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Mavericks (3-6) were led in scoring by Tony Osburn, who finished with 24 points. Marquel Sutton added 13 points for Omaha. Lance Waddles also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

