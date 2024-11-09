Bettiol leads Abilene Christian against Middle Tennessee after 22-point performance

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces Middle Tennessee after Leonardo Bettiol scored 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 107-74 win against the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets.

Abilene Christian went 16-18 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The Wildcats averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

Middle Tennessee finished 8-10 in CUSA games and 1-10 on the road a season ago. The Blue Raiders averaged 65.7 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

