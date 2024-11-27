Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs meet in Cancun, Mexico

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-3) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-4) Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb and Bethune-Cookman square…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-3) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-4)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb and Bethune-Cookman square off in Cancun, Mexico.

The Wildcats have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Bethune-Cookman ranks third in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 74.8 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Gardner-Webb ranks seventh in the Big South with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Seldon averaging 1.8.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 70.5 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 74.8 Bethune-Cookman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayon Freeman is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wildcats.

Darryl Simmons II is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 15.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.